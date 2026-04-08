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AEW Dynamite in Edmonton, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Robbie Ellis, Ultimate Warrior

April 8, 2026

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place. The show features the show’s final push for Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is also taping Saturday’s Collision tonight in Edmonton. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s Dynamite television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Thursday’s AEW Collision a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Robbie Ellis (Rob Elowitch) was born on April 8, 1943. He died at age 82 on August 7, 2005.

-The Ultimate Warrior (born Jim Hellwig) died of a heart attack at age 54 on April 8, 2014.

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Readers Comments (1)

  1. Paul Beauparlant April 8, 2026 @ 9:06 am

    Very nice of you to mention Robbie Ellis’ birthday. He was very popular as a face or heel here in Maine and northern New England. He was a real paradox… nHe wrestled into his 50’s (I believe) and was also proprietor of a prestigious fine arts gallery. His name brings back good memories. Thanks again!

    Reply

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