What's happening...

AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The latest lineup for the annual Memorial Day weekend event

May 11, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, May 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena.

-MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara in a four-way for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the AEW Tag Titles with Mark Briscoe as special referee

Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-views typically cost $49.99. This event will be opposed by the NXT Battleground premium live event. I will be reviewing AEW Double Or Nothing live as it airs, and then Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.