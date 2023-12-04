AEW Rampage rating for Friday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 348,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 264,000 viewership count from the previous episode that aired on a Saturday.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.08 rating in the same demo when Rampage aired on Saturday. For comparison sake, the November 17 show aired in the usual Friday night time slot and had and had 280,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating. The December 2, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic.