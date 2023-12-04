West Coast Pro “Monster” results: Vetter’s review of Chris Hero and Kenta vs. Kevin Blackwood and Titus Alexander, Starboy Charlie vs. Jack Cartwheel for the WCPW Title, Takumi Iroha vs. Sandra Moone for the WCPW Women’s Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro “Monster”

Streamed on YouTube.com

December 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California at Don Quixote nightclub

This show aired for free on YouTube.com. It will eventually posted on IWTV and removed from YouTube if past shows are any indication. The venue is a theater and the stage is across from the hard camera. Attendance was maybe 300. James Kincaid and Jordan Castle provided commentary.

* Johnnie Robbie and Los Suavicitos came out, but she sent the rest to the back. I believe she is injured; I recently saw that Shazza McKenzie is replacing her in an upcoming show. Johnnie asked Mio Mimono, her opponent, to come to the ring, which she did. Robbie acknowledged she has an injury; she said she’s lucky to be walking and speaking right now. Robbie said she will have to start over. She said she has to see a neurologist because the injury is that severe. She hugged Mio, then she clocked her and left. Rachael Ellering made the save. Mio and Ellering agreed to fight tonight instead.

1. Jiah Jewell defeated Ishmael Vaughn at 7:58. In his long purple jacket, Ishmael makes me think of the Velveteen Dream. Jiah is the Skinner-meets-Lash LeRoux crazy cajun. Vaughn hit some loud chops. Jewell hit a springboard back elbow at 5:00. Jiah placed Vaughn’s feet on the top rope and he hit a Gator Twist swinging neckbreaker for the pin. Acceptable opener.

2. “Los Suavicitos” Danny Rose and Ricky Gee (w/Adrian Quest) defeated “West Coast Wrecking Crew” Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson at 12:57. Rose and Gee recently wrestled on AEW TV. Royce and Gee started, and Royce is much, much larger, and he hit some backbreakers over his knee. LS began working over Jorel. Royce re-entered and hit a double clothesline at 7:30, then a release German Suplex. Royce hit a Death Valley Driver over Jorel’s knees for a nearfall at 12:00. Gee hit a low blow kick on Isaacs, and Rose hit a top-rope doublestomp for the cheap pin. Okay action; the WCWC are a far better team.

3. Bryan Keith defeated Masaaki Mochizuki at 8:34. Dragon Gate’s Mochizuki defeated Mike Bailey in Wrestling Revolver a night earlier; I was unfamiliar with him but my Sanada comparison seemed pretty right-on. Mochizuki hit a stiff kick to the spine at 1:30 and they traded loud chops. Castle said Masaakki is 53: I certainly wouldn’t have guessed that. Masaaki hit a spin kick to the stomach in the corner at 4:00. Keith fired back with an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. Maasaki hit a twisting brainbuster for a nearfall at 6:30. They traded headbutts, then roundhouse kicks to the chest. Keith caught him with a kneestrike, then he nailed the Emerald Tiger Driver for the pin! That was tremendous and I wish it had gone longer.

4. Wicked Wickett and Aramis and Iron Kid defeated Black Taurus and “Los Vipers” Toxin and Latigo at 17:30. I don’t think I’ve seen the masked Wickett before; he wears blue overalls. Aramis and Latigo opened; Latigo has some pink in his mask and no shirt today, while Aramis is in white. Taurus entered and hit a backbreaker over his knee, and they traded some fast-paced offense. The tiny Iron Kid entered at 3:00 and hit an impressive huracarana on Taurus. The technicos hit stereo dives to the floor at 5:00, and the fans chanted “lucha libre!” In the ring, Taurus nailed a Pounce on the tiny Wickett. The rudos began working over Wickett, with Toxin hitting a sit-out powerbomb. Castle acknowledged the size advantage of the heels. Taurus nailed some LOUD chops on Iron Kid at 7:30.

Everyone started hitting dives to the floor. Latigo hit a top-rope corkscrew moonsault onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Aramis and Wickett hit stereo Poison Ranas at 10:30. Iron Kid hit a huracanrana on Latigo for a nearfall. Taurus hit a backbreaker over his knee on Aramis, then his pop-up Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 13:00. Wickett hit a stunner on Taurus. Toxin hit a German Suplex into the corner. Aramis hit a crucifix driver on Taurus. Iron Kid hit a Code Red. Taurus cut Iron Kid in half with a spear and suddenly everyone was down at 16:00. Aramis hit a top-rope summersault onto everyone on the floor. Iron Kid hit a Spanish Fly move onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, Iron Kid hit a fisherman’s buster to pin Toxin. That was fun. Fans pelted them with money.

* Intermission

5. Rachael Ellering defeated Mio Mimono at 10:53. Rachael has a significant height and overall size advantage as they open with standing switches. Castle said Mio is under 5 feet tall. Ellering hit a senton for a nearfall at 5:30. Mio couldn’t budge Ellering on a German Suplex attempt, so she hit a series of dropkicks. Mio finally hit the German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 9:30. Ellerig nailed a Boss Woman Slam for the clean pin. Good action.

6. Takumi Iroha defeated Sandra Moone to retain the WCPW Women’s Title at 14:30. Iroha has a haircut similar to WWE’s Asuka. Quick mat reversals to open. Iroha hit a running penalty kick to the chest at 2:30 and a basement dropkick. Moone hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 5:00. Iroha stomped on Moone’s fingers. Iroha got a backslide for a nearfall. Moone hit a mule kick that sent Iroha flying, then she hit a dive through the ropes onto Iroha at 8:00. Monone hit a Moonstruck (a Jarrett “Stroke”) for a believable nearfall. Iroha hit a second-rope superplex, and she applied a front guillotine choke.

Iroha hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 11:00. Moone hit a clothesline, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Iroha hit a heel hook kick and a German Suplex, but Moone popped up. Iroha nailed a rolling elbow for a believable nearfall at 13:30. Iroha trapped Moone’s head in the corner and kicked her in the face. Iroha then nailed a running Razor’s Edge for the clean pin. A very good match.

7. Starboy Charlie defeated Jack Cartwheel to retain the WCPW Heavyweight Title at 12:42. Charlie shouted he wasn’t doing cartwheels and was booed. Jack hit his slingshot senton. They went to the floor, where Jack hit a superkick at 1:30. In the ring, Charlie hit a dropkick and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Cartwheel hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Charlie applied an Octopus stretch in the ropes at 4:30. Charlie hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread, then a corkscrew senton for a nearfall at 6:30. Jack nailed the Sasake Special flip to the floor; he pulled Charlie back into the ring and got a nearfall. Jack hit a buzzsaw kick. Charlie hit a Thesz Press and a sereis of punches, and he peeled down the straps at 9:00.

Charlie hit a Poison Rana. Jack hit a Crucifix Driver, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes. Charlie hit a Pele Kick. Jack hit a second-rope Death Valley Driver. He went for a top-rope Shooting Star Press at 12:00, but Charlie got his knees up to block it. They traded rollups, and Charlie nailed a Gotch-style Piledriver out of nowhere for the pin. Good action throughout.

8. Chris Hero and Kenta defeated Kevin Blackwood and Titus Alexander at 28:25. TItus just returned from a tour in Japan. Blackwood has lime green hair today and he opened against Kenta. Hero and Titus squared off at 1:00. Hero and Kevin traded standing switches; Blackwood turned and hit a cheap shot on Kenta on the ring apron at 3:30. Kenta and Titus squared off at 6:00, and we had some mat reversals. Blackwood hit a Helluva Kick on Hero at 11:00 that sent him to the floor, and the heels worked over Kenta in the ring. The commentators pointed out that Titus has a bloody nose. Meanwhile, Hero threw a chair into the ring at 14:00 because he was so angry that Kenta couldn’t get out of the heel’s corner.

Hero finally made the hot tag at 16:30 and he hit a Mafia Kick and a senton on Titus. Hero hit a sit-out powerbomb move on Blackwood for a nearfall. Blackwood hit a suplex and some Yes Kicks on Hero at 20:00. Hero hit a flying forearm to the back of Kevin’s head for a nearfall. Hero accidentally hit Kenta! Kenta got angry and he began trading forearms and kicks with Hero! The heels backed away and watched. However, the babyfaces hit kicks to the heels’ chests, and they shook hands. Kenta hit a DDT on Blackwood at 22:00. Kenta hit a running knee. Titus hit a Lethal Injection on Kenta. Blackwood hit a top-rope doublestomp on Hero’s collarbone.

Kenta and Blackwood traded roundhouse kicks to the chest until Kevin staggered. Kenta set up for Go To Sleep but Blackwood fought free. Kevin nailed a brainbuster! He hit a top-rope doublestomp to Kenta’s chest for a nearfall at 25:00, and he mockingly signaled for the Go To Sleep. Kenta blocked it, and he began paint brushing Kevin with open hand slaps to the face. Kenta nailed a running knee for a nearfall. Titus entered and hit a slam on Kenta, then a Chaos Theory for a nearfall, but Hero had made a blind tag and Chris hit a senton on Titus. Titus hit a German Suplex on Hero and got a nearfall at 27:00. Hero hit a kick on both heels’ faces. Kenta hit a Go To Sleep on Titus, while Hero hit a piledriver on Blackwood! Hero nailed a rolling elbow to pin Blackwood. That was fun.

* Hero got on the mic. He put over Kenta for the ‘star power’ he brings.

Final Thoughts: The main event was unsurprisingly long, and it did have that long period where the heels worked over Kenta, but the final 10+ minutes was really hard-hitting and good action. It lived up to fans’ expectations, and Hero really doesn’t look like he took three-plus years off. Charlie-Cartwheel is second, with Michizuki-Keith for third. Both women’s matches met or exceeded my expectations, too. A shaky first two matches but a really strong show overall. Check it out at IWTV if the video above does not play, as West Coast Pro usually pulls these shows from Youtube shortly after they air.