Jade Cargill on when she will make her WWE in-ring debut

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jade Cargill spoke with the Dallas Morning News and was asked when she will work her first match in WWE. “So, listen, I think the fan base should be patient. I think they need to understand we’re making a diamond. We’re creating something that’s gonna be a legacy. We’re creating something that’s going to create echoes and waves throughout not just the wrestling culture, but pop culture and beyond. They’re setting me up for success, you shouldn’t rush success.

“I’ve been on TV in front of thousands of people several times, one thing I know how to do is entertain a crowd. And no one — no one — can say different. I can do that. The WWE Universe knows exactly what they’re doing. I trust them. I believe in this system. And when they see me in that ring, understand, there’s no turning back. [WWE]’s believing in everything I’m doing, given me everything that I could fathom. And I’m going to be ready. I’m already ready. But again, it’s on my time, and everybody should be patient. And when I come, just understand I’m taking over.” Read the full interview at DallasNews.com.

Powell’s POV: Paul Levesque indicated at the Survivor Series press conference that Cargill was still a work in progress. That said, I wonder if the plan is for her to make her debut in the Royal Rumble match. I suppose only time will tell. Cargill also spoke in the interview about having the WWE machine behind her.