WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Survivor Series fallout show with Randy Orton

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.044 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 789,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode that aired on FS1.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.24 rating on FS1. The better comparison is the previous Fox edition from October 20 that was watched by 2.206 million viewers and had a 0.62 rating in the key demo. One year earlier, the December 2, 2022 edition of Smackdown on FS1 produced 902,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating.