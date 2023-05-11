ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Samoa Joe vs. Blake Christian for the ROH TV Title
-Athena vs. Skye Blue for the ROH Women’s Championship
-Ninja Mack vs. Willie Mack
-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams
-Mark Briscoe vs. Shane Taylor
-ROH Six-Man Tag Champions Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Leona vs. Adam Priest, Lucky Ali, and Victory Benjamin
-Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay, Slim J, and Josh Woods vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson
-“The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch
-Kyle Fletcher vs. Tony Deppen
-Vertvixen vs. Robyn Renegade
-Anthony Henry vs. AR Fox
Powell’s POV: The show was taped over the weekend in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
