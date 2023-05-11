ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Blake Christian for the ROH TV Title

-Athena vs. Skye Blue for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Ninja Mack vs. Willie Mack

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams

-Mark Briscoe vs. Shane Taylor

-ROH Six-Man Tag Champions Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Leona vs. Adam Priest, Lucky Ali, and Victory Benjamin

-Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay, Slim J, and Josh Woods vs. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson

-“The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Tony Deppen

-Vertvixen vs. Robyn Renegade

-Anthony Henry vs. AR Fox

Powell’s POV: The show was taped over the weekend in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).