Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Steve Maclin vs. Rhino for the Impact World Championship

-Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Nick Aldis vs. Sheldon Jean

-Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly

-Jason Hotch and John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus

-Frankie Kazarian sit-down interview part three

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Ace Austin vs. Zicky Dice. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Matt Cardona.