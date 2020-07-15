07/15 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 118): Josh Mathews on Impact Wrestling and Saturday’s Slammiversary

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the voice of Impact Wrestling Josh Mathews discussing Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, calling shows from home with his wife Madison Rayne, cinematic matches, going live with Slammiversary rather than taping the event, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 118) and guest Josh Mathews.

