07/09 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan contract signing for the Impact World Championship match at Slammiversary, Rosemary and Havok vs. Kimber Lee and Susan to become No. 1 contenders to the Knockouts Tag Titles, Jake Something vs. Brian Myers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan contract signing for the Impact World Championship match at Slammiversary, Rosemary and Havok vs. Kimber Lee and Susan to become No. 1 contenders to the Knockouts Tag Titles, Jake Something vs. Brian Myers, and more (18:47)…

