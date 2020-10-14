OVW to air two weekly shows on Anthem owned network

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Anthem issued the following press release to announce that OVW will air two weekly shows on the Game+ network.

Los Angeles (October 14, 2020) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a globally integrated multi-platform media company, announced today a partnership between the Company’s popular sports network Game+ and the groundbreaking OVW Wrestling promotion—bringing two of its hour-long wrestling series, OVW Overdrive and OVW TV, to Game+’s Sunday lineup beginning October 18 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. Game+ is the exclusive national cable broadcaster of OVW TV, with new episodes airing every Sunday following their initial premieres on the OVW streaming platform and affiliated partners.

Since its inception in 1993, OVW has served as the premier training ground for professional wrestling upstarts from across the country to come and learn the ropes of the squared circle en route to making their mark on the world stage. With deep ties to top promotions around the globe, OVW has had a hand in producing some of the sport’s most iconic figures including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Dave Bautista and many more. As the USA’s only full-time training facility that also provides weekly television broadcasts, OVW gives its athletes invaluable exposure on OVW TV and live events, allowing them to hone their craft in front of an international audience.

Game+’s newly acquired OVW content debuts this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET with OVW Overdrive, as hosts Bryan Kennison and Steven Johnson provide expert analysis and in-depth commentary. The one-of-a-kind series features unique matches and interviews with OVW’s brightest stars, as well as recaps of the week’s biggest stories and sketches that put the duo in a variety of entertaining situations.

Then, stay tuned at 10 a.m. ET for the weekly wrestling program OVW TV, putting the spotlight on a roster of hungry young talent fighting to prove themselves in adrenaline-fueled pro wrestling action. In addition to flourishing up-and-comers, wrestling fans will recognize modern favorites such as hardcore trailblazer Rhino, wrestling royalty Brian Pillman Jr., and Buckeye brawler Sami Callihan, among others.

Game+ is the home of the best in esports, fantasy sports, wagering and millennial sports content including high-stakes poker, live action sports, wrestling and other fast-paced, competition-based and action-adventure driven shows. Game+ is available on cable, satellite and IPTV platforms in the U.S. and Canada, as well as streaming subscription services such as KlowdTV and Xumo, and globally on digital and social platforms.

“We are proud to join the Anthem family when OVW Overdrive and OVW TV make their debut on Game+ this Sunday, October 18,” said OVW Wrestling CEO/Owner Al Snow. “We have a passionate roster full of excitement and unpredictability, and we can’t wait to share what we have to offer with the Game+ viewers. We have seen unprecedented growth in 2020, and expanded our reach to millions of homes worldwide. Now, we have another great opportunity to expand our passionate OVW fanbase!”

“OVW is one of the most influential programs in the professional wrestling industry, serving as a vital launchpad that has contributed a crop of iconic names to the sport,” said Chad Midgley, President of Game+ and SVP of Content Syndication for Anthem. “Game+ is proud to partner with this legendary promotion to bring two all-new wrestling series to the network, giving Game+ viewers a rare chance to see the stars of tomorrow put their skills on full display in exciting weekly action.”

About OVW Wrestling

Founded in 1993, OVW Wrestling rose to prominence by creating breakout professional wrestling stars like WWE’s John Cena and Brock Lesnar, AEW’s Cody Rhodes, WWE/MARVEL Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Dave Bautista and countless others. Recently, OVW has built itself up as a global wrestling organization by streaming via ROKU and AMAZON PRIME. OVW Wrestling aligned with ASWA (Al Snow’s Wrestling Academy) and now has training facilities across the US, the UK, Europe, and South America.

About Game+

Game+ (www.gameplusnetwork.com) is the home for fantasy sports gaming news and information, wagering information programming, Esports, high stakes poker, live action sports, wrestling and other fast-paced, action-adventure driven shows and lifestyle programming. The channel is available on IPTV, cable, satellite systems and subscription streaming services across North America. Game+ is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., a leading global sports media company. For more information, visit www.gameplusnetwork.com and @GamePlusNetwork on Twitter.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a globally integrated multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Toronto, London and Istanbul. Anthem’s portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; Fight Network, the world’s premier combat sports channel; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world’s leading wrestling organizations specializing in original programming and live events; Game+, the leader in Esports and gaming content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S.

Powell’s POV: Overkill is more like it given the overabundance of pro wrestling television content that is currently available. That said, congrats to OVW on the deal. I don’t know much about the Game+ network aside from that I don’t get it on DirecTV, nor do I believe I can access it on Roku.



