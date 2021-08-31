NJPW Strong moving to a new night, the lineup for this week’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NJPW announced that the NJPW Strong series will be moving to Saturday nights beginning September 18. The show will move to the 7CT/8ET time slot. Read the full press release at NJPW72.com.

-NJPW also announced the following matches for Friday’s NJPW Strong: Hikuleo vs. Matt Morris, Rey Horus vs. TJP, and Josh Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia. Read the official preview at NJPW72.com.

Powell’s POV: The new night is logical given that the Friday night premiere currently runs against AEW Rampage and WWE 205 Live. That’s a nice lineup for Friday’s show and I’m especially looking forward to Alexander vs. Garcia. Colin McGuire covers NJPW Strong on Friday nights and his audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Saturday. This week will be an exception, as he will be in Chicago for the AEW All Out event.