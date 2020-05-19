WWE block on FS1, WWE Backstage, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Aleister Black, Taichi, Kip Sabian, Andre the Giant

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air WWE Ruthless Aggression: “It’s Time To Shake Things Up” tonight at 8CT/9ET.

-FS1 will air WWE Ruthless Aggression: Civil War Raw vs. Smackdown tonight at 9CT/10ET.

-WWE Backstage airs tonight at 10CT/11ET on FS1.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode includes two more No. 1 contender tournament matches. John Moore’s review will be available immediately following the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET with nine matches. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with C as the majority grade with 41 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-AEW Dynamite scored a B grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show an C+ grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show produced an A grade from 38 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 34 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) is 41.

-Aleister Black (Tom Budgen) is 35.

-Kip Sabian (Simon Kippen) is 28.

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) was born May 19, 1946. He died of heart failure at age 46 on January 27, 1993.

-The late Pat Roach was born on May 19, 1937. He died at age 67 on July 17, 2004 following a battle with throat cancer.



