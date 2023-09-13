Ahmed Johnson on his heat with The Rock, D’Lo Brown, Booker T, and Mark Henry, Razor Ramon as a mentor, Triple H before and after The Kliq

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Ahmed Johnson

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

On why he has heat with D’Lo Brown: “He claimed he beat me up in the locker room. If D’Lo Brown beat me, do you know what that means? Number one, Vince [McMahon] would be pushing him instead of me. Everybody would have seen it. Nobody’s seen it as of now except for Mark Henry, Faarooq (Ron Simmons), and Kama (The Godfather). Nobody else seen this in the locker room and nobody has heard this until now. That rumor didn’t start until I left and then I left and all of a sudden I hear, ‘D’Lo beat you up.’ I mean it’s unbelievable man. So yeah, D’Lo is on my list and Mark Henry is definitely on my list.”

Why he has heat with Mark Henry: “He just started talking a bunch of shit, man, once I left. Nobody did when I was there. When I was there, they didn’t say a word to me, but as soon as I left, all these rumors started, man, so I don’t know what the deal is. I think they’re mad number one, they’re mad because I became the first black Intercontinental Champion in history. Number two, they’re mad because they’ve been wrestling for years and years, some of them 14 years, and I come in at the one year and get the Intercontinental belt and I don’t think that the boys appreciate that.”

His fight with D’Lo Brown: “He said he got me in a Full Nelson. That was the fight. D’Lo got me in a full nelson and that was the fight. According to him, that’s the end of it. No punches were thrown, nothing else was thrown, it’s just that he got me in Full Nelson and that was supposed to have been, I guess he called that a fight.”

If this fight with D’Lo Brown actually happened: “No. That’s what I don’t understand, where that’s coming from. Me and The Rock got into an argument and we beat that out. Then after I leave, a year later I’m hearing all these rumors again.”

What the argument with The Rock was about: “About who’s going to go over and what we were gonna do to get to that point where I beat him up and pin him. He didn’t like some of my ideas. I didn’t like his ideas. There was a locker room incident. I don’t really want to say what it was. The Rock, he ain’t who he seems to be. He’s not all that smiling and handshaking that people think he is. I’ve seen him be very rude to some of the fans. Very rude.”

Razor Ramon helping him in WWE: “Nobody ever offered to help me. They knew I was green and they never offered to help me except for Razor Ramon. Razor Ramon was the only one that used to stay behind the curtain and when I got done, he would pull to the side saying, ‘Hey, do more of this. Do less of this. This looked good. That didn’t look good.’ I mean, Razor was the only one. Razor Ramon was the only one.”

Thoughts on Triple H: “At first when I met Triple H, he wasn’t a member of The Kliq. When he was Hunter Hearst Helmsley, he was great. He guided me through a couple of matches. You know, like when we were in the ring, he told me what we should do. I listened to him and did it and it helped get me over, but then after he got with the click, oh Jesus, You talked about a monster being born. He wasn’t himself anymore. He wasn’t himself. He didn’t talk to the boys or hang out with the boys. He just wasn’t himself anymore. He became Shawn Michaels little Kliq and that was it. He let Shawn do all the dirty work for him.”

His heat with Booker T: “Me and Booker never got along. When Booker was in prison, me and Stevie (Ray) were like brothers, man. We fight together. We had so many fights together, man. We were fighting people left and right. Booker never took a liking to me, I guess because I was there for Stevie when he wasn’t.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, WWF, Vince McMahon, winning the IC title, feud with Goldust, Faarooq, Nation of Domination, Steve Austin, Jeff Jarrett, Vince Russo, Booker T, Stevie Ray, WCW, and more.