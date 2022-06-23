Impact Wrestling Slammiversary poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary received a majority A grade from 46 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 34 percent.

-41 percent of our voters gave Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young for the Impact World Championship the best match of the night honors. Tasha Steelz vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim in a Queen of the Mountain match finished second with 25 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave Slammiversary a C grade in my audio review on Saturday night. I’m not a big fan of TNA nostalgia, but they got that part right and those who ordered for that aspect would surely give the show a higher grade than I did. There was good wrestling, but the title matches lacked good storyline build for the title changes that felt too random in some cases. I agree with the voters on their best match of the night selection, as Alexander and Young worked a great TNA tribute that would have felt like a great match even to those unfamiliar with TNA’s history. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.