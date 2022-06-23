6/23 NXT UK TV results: Four-way for the vacant NXT UK Tag Titles, Sarray vs. Nina Samuels, and Myla Grace vs. Isla Dawn

CategoriesNXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed June 23, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock

Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter forfeited the NXT UK Tag Team Titles due to Smith’s knee injury.

1. Isla Dawn beat Myla Grace

2. Sarray beat Nina Samuels

3. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs beat Teoman & Rohan Raja, Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz, and Mark Andrews & Wild Boar to win the vacant NXT UK Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons is off again this week. His written and audio reviews should return next week.