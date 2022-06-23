AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the final edition before Forbidden Door

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 878,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 761,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished first in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.31 rating, up from last week’s 0.28 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.54 rating on USA Network. The June 26, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 649,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The episode aired on a Saturday night due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs.