Ric Flair’s Last Match press conference notes: Two matches announced, Flair, Jeff Jarrett, and David Crockett appear

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the highlights of the press conference that was held to promote the Ric Flair’s Last Match event that will be held on Sunday, July 31 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Municipal Auditorium. The event was streamed live on FITE.TV

-Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship was announced for the pay-per-view.

-The event price is listed as 34.99 via FITE TV pay-per-view.

-Ric Flair, David Crockett, Jeff Jarrett, and the Nashville Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood were among the people on the stage. They each took turns speaking.

-The robe that Ric Flair will wear for his final match will be raffled off for the First Step Foundation, which helps people battling drug addiction. This is being done in honor of his late son Reid.

-Haywood announced that July 31 will be Ric Flair Day in Nashville.

-Flair spoke about his preparation for the match. He said he won’t be better than the Flair of 1989, but said he would be better than the Flair of 1999. Flair changed his mind and settled on being better than the Flair of 2009. Funny. He also said people should not worry about him.

-Flair said he can’t say more about who he will be in the ring with because he’s not the person booking the show.

-Jarrett said at this point he will not be in Flair’s final match. He said he is in another position (in WWE). He spoke about Starrcast.

-Flair said he believes Flo Rida is coming to his roast.

-As the host tried to end the show, Flair pulled out two front row tickets for Jeff and his father Jerry Jarrett. Flair laughed. Jeff said it was an inside joke.

-Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley was announced for the pay-per-view.

Powell’s POV: Tickets for the event will go on sale tomorrow. The event was originally sold out when it was booked for the Nashville Fairgrounds, but they show was moved to the Municipal Auditorium. It was announced that tickets purchased for the original location will be honored.