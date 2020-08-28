ROH Notes: First-run TV matches return date, Pure Title Tournament entrants, one of the three tournament judges

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-First-run programming will resume via the Ring of Honor Wrestling show beginning the weekend of September 12. The shows will feature the ROH Pure Title Tournament, which will play out over eight weeks.

-The Pure Title Tournament entrants are Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Dalton Castle, Matt Sydal, Tracy Williams, Kenny King, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, Josh Woods, Tony Deppen, Wheeler Yuta, and Rust Taylor. The three remaining entrants will be announced on Monday, and there will also be alternates.

-Gary Juster will be one of the three judges of the Pure Title Tournament.

Powell’s POV: The blog also features notes on this week’s ROH Wrestling television show, the ROHStrong podcast, Dalton Castle’s response to David Arquette stating that he would like to face him if he returns to the ring, and more.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...