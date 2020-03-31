WrestleMania 36 lineup: The updated advertised lineup for the two-night event, pay-per-view pricing, start times

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 36, which will be broadcast on Saturday and Sunday and was taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and various locations.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory for the Raw Tag Titles.

-The Miz and John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Big E and Kofi Kingston in a ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Title.

-Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina in a Fatal Five-Way elimination match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match.

-Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

-Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.

-Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens.

-Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley.

-King Corbin vs. Elias.

-Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler.

Powell’s POV: Those matches are advertised, but the key words to remember are “card subject to change” in this case. While WWE has yet to confirm many changes, Roman Reigns, The Miz, and Rey Mysterio are all expected to miss the show, which was taped at the WWE Performance Center and at various closed set locations last Wednesday and Thursday. WWE has announced that Andrade is out with an injury and will be replaced by Austin Theory in the Raw Tag Title match, and Dana Brooke was simply pulled from the Smackdown Women’s Tag Title match.

WrestleMania will stream on WWE Network and is available on pay-per-view. DirecTV and FITE TV are listing the price as $34.95 and $34.99 respectively for each night, and FITE is offering a two-night package for $59.99. That said, pricing varies depending on the cable or satellite provider. Both events will have one-hour Kickoff Shows that will start at 5CT/6ET and the main shows will start at 6CT/7ET. Join me for live coverage of both nights. Dot Net Members will hear audio reviews hosted by Jake Barnett and I both nights.



