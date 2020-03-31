MLW announces Middle East and North Africa television agreement

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce a new partnership that will bring the weekly Fusion television show to Middle East and North Africa.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) has entered into a new partnership to broadcast MLW’s flagship show MLW FUSION in the Middle East and North Africa starting this spring.

MLW programming will air on Wataaa Fight Channel. Wataaa Fight Channel provides fight driven content featuring martial arts, MMA, boxing and now Major League Wrestling.

“Now more than ever there is a demand for sports content and MLW’s distinct combat sport-centered programming is a perfect fit for Wataaa,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “MLW’s global reach continues to grow with this deal putting us in more than 20 countries. We’re very excited about introducing the league to more fights fans around the world.”

The deal will bring original MLW programming to several new countries throughout the Middle East / North African region.

Powell’s POV: MLW officials have been staying busy by striking these new television agreements, as they also announced their new deal in Poland last week.



