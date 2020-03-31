WrestleMania 32 on ESPN viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s WrestleMania 32 airing on ESPN produced 720,000 viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com.

Powell’s POV: The previous Sunday’s airing of WrestleMania 30 delivered 839,000 viewers for ESPN. These are good numbers for classic content and it once again the network’s most watched show on Sunday. ESPN will air WrestleMania 35 on Sunday at 2CT/3ET leading into WrestleMania 36. FS1 is also getting in on the WWE classic content starting with tonight’s airing of the 2020 Royal Rumble. A Dot Net reader also passed along word that L’Equipe 21 in France is holding Wrestlemania week for the first time while airing classic WWE content.



