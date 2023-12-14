AEW Worlds End pay-per-view lineup: Two title matches set for the final AEW show of 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, December 30 in Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
-MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship
-Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho
Powell’s POV: Omega and Jericho defeated The Young Bucks to win a title shot that the Bucks had previously earned. AEW has a lot of work to do to fill out the remainder of the card over the next two weeks of television.
