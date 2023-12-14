AEW Worlds End pay-per-view lineup: Two title matches set for the final AEW show of 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, December 30 in Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

-MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho

Powell’s POV: Omega and Jericho defeated The Young Bucks to win a title shot that the Bucks had previously earned. AEW has a lot of work to do to fill out the remainder of the card over the next two weeks of television.