MLW Fusion preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s “season finale”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.
-Rickey Shane Page vs. Akira for the MLW National Openweight Championship
-Janai Kai vs. Delmi Exo vs. Tiara James for the MLW Featherweight Championship
-Kevin Blackwood vs. TJ Crawford
-Tony Deppen vs. Nolo Kitano
-A battle royal
Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My reviews are available shortly after the conclusion of the first airing on Thursdays or on Fridays.
Be the first to comment