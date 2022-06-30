Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Slammiversary fallout show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian
-Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans
-Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel in a four-way for an X Division Title shot
-Ace Austin vs. Alex Zayne
-Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Lockdown 2006 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Dustin Rhodes. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Raj Singh vs. Rich Swann. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.
Be the first to comment