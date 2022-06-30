Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Slammiversary fallout show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans

-Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel in a four-way for an X Division Title shot

-Ace Austin vs. Alex Zayne

-Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Lockdown 2006 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Dustin Rhodes. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Raj Singh vs. Rich Swann. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.