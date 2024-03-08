WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Rock and Rey Mysterio set for Friday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The Rock appears

-Bailey vs. Dakota Kai

-Rey Mysterio returns

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).