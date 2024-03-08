WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Rock and Rey Mysterio set for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-The Rock appears
-Bailey vs. Dakota Kai
-Rey Mysterio returns
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum.
