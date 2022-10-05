Tony Khan praises three AEW veterans for giving the company momentum

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan spoke with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN and credited three veteran wrestlers for giving AEW Dynamite momentum. “I think Jon Moxley, the AEW World Champion, and Chris Jericho have stepped up in a major way,” Khan said. “I think a lot of fans would see they’ve both had an incredible run of matches, including against each other at Quake by the Lake in August. Since the Grand Slam tournament champions started, we’ve been on a great run. And I think they’re leaders backstage.

And I think Bryan Danielson also is a huge part of this. Moxley and Chris have been here from the very beginning, and Bryan stepped in and has been one of the most prominent people on the TV shows. So he’s a huge part of it. Backstage, I think they’re all leaders and have helped us get through this period. Bryan was out for a while, and since Bryan came back, it’s been some of the best TV we’ve done. I am grateful he’s been a big part of it because it’s been great to have Bryan in the shows.” Read the full story at DAZN.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see Khan praising his veteran leaders. At the same time, the fact that he said that the company has done some of its best television since Danielson’s return from injury is concerning. If it’s just Khan being positive during an interview, then so be it. I just hope that he’s not oblivious to the seemingly growing displeasure with his booking.