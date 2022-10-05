Tales from the Territories rating for the premiere episode on the Memphis territory

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The premiere edition of Vice TV’s “Tales from the Territories” delivered 113,000 viewers. The show finished 109th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: For comparison sake, the season finale of Dark Side of the Ring delivered 154,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating for Vice back in October. The premiere episode of Tales from the Territories focused on the Memphis territory and featured Jeff Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, Jerry Lawler, and Jimmy Hart on the panel. Vice has released the full episode, which you can watch below.