NXT TV rating for the live edition featuring Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes for the NXT Tag Team Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 625,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count down from last week’s 660,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The NXT television show was live again after being taped the two previous weeks. Last night’s show finished 30th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.16 rating. The October 5, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 632,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating for the fourth edition of NXT 2.0, which was also headlined by an NXT Tag Team Title match.