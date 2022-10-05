What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the live edition featuring Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes for the NXT Tag Team Titles

October 5, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 625,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count down from last week’s 660,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The NXT television show was live again after being taped the two previous weeks. Last night’s show finished 30th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.16 rating. The October 5, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 632,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating for the fourth edition of NXT 2.0, which was also headlined by an NXT Tag Team Title match.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.