2/18 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns and Goldberg meeting face to face, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, the contract signing for Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,174)

Taped February 11, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

Aired February 18, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] The AC/DC opening aired… Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Cole said Pat McAfee was off this week…

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped last Friday night after the live Smackdown due to WWE traveling to Saudi Arabia this week. McAfee missed Smackdown due to the Super Bowl. I thought they might go with overdubbed commentary to include him on this show, but obviously that’s not the case.

Adam Pearce stood in the ring and hosted the contract singing for Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at the Elimination Chamber. Deville came out with her left arm in a sling and was followed by Flair. Graves wondered if Deville could miraculously heal in 24 hours. Naomi made her entrance and waited on the stage. Ronda Rousey made her entrance and smiled as she and Naomi headed to the ring together.

Deville told Pearce that she knows how contract signings work. She was about to sign the contract, but then she complained about Rousey and Naomi not following the rules. Rousey said Deville spells her name “Bitc…” and was cut off before she could finish.

Deville signed the contract, then passed it to Flair, who did the same. Deville told Rousey and Naomi that it was their last chance to back out of the match. Naomi threatened Deville to stop stalling. Flair brought up the match stipulation.

Deville recalled Rousey stating in an interview that she could beat her with one arm tied behind her back. Deville said the contract now calls for Rousey to wrestle with one arm tied behind her back. Rousey showed no hesitation and signed the contract, then Naomi did the same.

Rousey said the match is tomorrow and she has two hands tonight. Rousey and Naomi took shots at Flair and Deville and then dumped the contract signing table on them. Flair and Deville headed to ringside while Rousey and Naomi celebrated inside the ring…

Powell’s POV: I don’t know that the match needed the new stipulation because Rousey’s first non-Rumble match back is enough of a hook. But it probably doesn’t hurt that it lowers expectations for what Rousey does in the ring.

Footage aired of Ricochet beating Ridge Holland two weeks ago…

Backstage, Sheamus lectured Holland about losing to Ricochet. Sheamus told him to get his head in the ring and told him to watch what he does to Ricochet. Sheamus and Holland made their entrance heading into a commercial break… [C]

Ricochet made his entrance and then a brief Ricochet promo aired…

1. Sheamus (w/Ridge Holland) vs. Ricochet. Ricochet dropkicked Sheamus when the bell rang. Ricochet sent Sheamus to ringside and then performed a cannonball dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, Sheamus came back with a backbreaker. Ricochet rallied and went for a moonsault off the apron, but Sheamus caught him and gave him a fallaway slam over the broadcast table. [C]

Ricochet performed a springboard cross body block on Sheamus, then went to the rope and hit a flying elbow. Ricochet performed a standing shooting star press and covered Sheamus for a two count. Ricochet followed up with a springboard moonsault for another two count.

Ricochet hoisted up Sheamus, who hit him with an elbow to the head to free himself. Sheamus put Ricochet down with an Alabama Slam for a near fall. Sheamus went to the ropes and was cut off by Ricochet, who ended up performing a top rope Spanish Fly for a near fall.

Ricochet went up top, but he dropped down when Holland climbed onto the apron. Sheamus went for a Brogue Kick that Ricochet avoided a Brogue Kick that nearly hit Holland. Sheamus barked at Holland for being on the apron. Ricochet hit the Recoil on Sheamus and pinned him.

Ricochet beat Sheamus in 10:55.

After the match, Holland tried to speak to Sheamus, who shoved him to the mat…

Powell’s POV: Even with Sheamus’s over the top heel bravado prior to the match, I was still surprised to see Ricochet beat him. It was nice to see them get a good amount of time by television match standards. Sheamus came off more heelish than Holland, but I continue to wonder if the plan is for Sheamus to turn babyface for a feud with Holland. Looking at it long term, Smackdown needs credible babyfaces to go against Reigns, and Sheamus is a bette fit for that role than Holland is at this point in his career.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Sami Zayn on the backstage interview set. Zayn complained about the powers that keeping him away from the Intercontinental Championship and blocking the release of his documentary. Zayn said it’s been a terrible year, but it would turn out to be the best night of his life when he regains the Intercontinental Championship… [C]

Cole touted Undertaker as the first member of the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. A video package aired on Undertaker’s career. The video included older comments from a number of his peers along with highlights set to Metallica’s “Sad But True”…

Powell’s POV: WWE production remains the gold standard in pro wrestling. I’m honestly not trying to take a jab at other companies, but no other company has come close in the past nor does any company currently come close to WWE from a production standpoint.

Roman Reigns was shown seated backstage with Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman… Graves hyped Reigns vs. Goldberg for Elimination Chamber, and then a video package recapped their recent story…

Powell’s POV: See above.

Jey Uso made his entrance along with Jimmy Uso for a singles match against Ivar of the Viking Raiders… [C] The Viking Raiders made their entrance coming out of the break…

2. Ivar (w/Erik) vs. Jey Uso (w/Jimmy Uso). Jey caught Ivar with an enzuigiri, but Ivar came right back with a clothesline. Ivar performed a split legged splash in the corner, then followed up with a top rope splash. Ivar had the pin, but Jimmy ran in and broke it up for the DQ before the referee could make the three count…

Ivar defeated Jey Uso by DQ in 2:35.

Powell’s POV: You had to figure that Ivar was going to win this match given that Jimmy beat Erik in a recent television match. I wish the build to the Smackdown Tag Title match at Elimination Chamber had been stronger. Then again, I also wish that Erik and Ivar weren’t cartoon viking characters. All of that said, these teams could deliver a hell of a match on Saturday if they are given enough time.

Highlights aired from last week of Drew McIntyre informing Madcap Moss that they will have a falls count anywhere match at Elimination Chamber…

Drew McIntyre made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. Yes, he brought his giant f’n sword… [C]