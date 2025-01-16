AEW Grand Slam Australia lineup: First match set for next month’s event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Grand Slam event that will be held on Saturday, February 15 in Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

-Mariah May vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: Storm won a Casino Gauntlet match to earn the title shot. AEW Grand Slam was originally scheduled to be held at Suncorp Stadium, but the show was moved due to light initial ticket sales. The event will be simulcast on same day tape delay on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET.