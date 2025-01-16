TNA Impact preview: Tonight’s Genesis go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry go face-to-face before their TNA Title match at Genesis

-The Masha Slamovich and Rosemary “confessional”

-TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. PCO and Sami Callihan in a non-title match

-Steve Maclin and Eric Young vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro

-Jake Something vs. Laredo Kid

-Leon Slater vs. Trent Seven

-Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance “Pre-Launch Championship Celebration”

-Josh Alexander and The Northern Armory speak

Powell’s POV: PCO and Sami Callihan will be added to the TNA Tag Team Title match at Genesis if they beat the Hardys. This episode was taped on December 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage and will serve as the go-home show for Sunday’s Genesis pay-per-view. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays. My audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).