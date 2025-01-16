ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet in a Proving Ground match

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena gives a “world tour update”

-Serpentico, Boulder Bronson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, EJ Nduka, and Lee Johnson

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

-Tony Nese vs. The Beast Mortos

-Blake Christian in action

-“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean in action

-Brady Booker vs. Elijah Drago

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on January 11, 2025 in Athens, Georgia at Akins Ford Arena. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).