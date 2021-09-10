What's happening...

AEW Rampage preview: The card for tonight’s TNT show

September 10, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo.

-Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster.

-Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel vs. Ruby Soho, Riho, and Kris Statlander.

-Darby Allin and Sting respond to Tully Blanchard.

Powell’s POV: Pac vs. Andrade was originally scheduled for the All Out pay-per-view, but it was bumped for Rampage with the explanation of travel complications. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio at Fifth Third Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.