WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches on Fox final viewership total

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches special delivered 968,000 viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: The number was down from the 996,000 overnight viewership number that was released over the weekend. The WWE special led Fox to a tie for last place in the adults 18-49 demographic compared to the other networks.



