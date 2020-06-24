Impact Wrestling Slammiversary lineup: Two title matches set, former world champion teased

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for the Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, July 18 in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios.

-Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. Michael Elgin in a five-way elimination match for the Impact World Championship.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.

Powell’s POV: There’s no telling whether Elgin will be in the main event. He is currently suspended by the company pending an investigation into a misconduct allegation that was made against him as part of the #speakingout movement. There are also questions about whether Blanchard will appear. She has been staying in Mexico during the pandemic and the border closure agreement between Mexico and the United States was extended to July 21.

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the pay-per-view is that Impact is playing up the possibility of multiple surprises. Multiple ads for the event focus on the wrestlers who were released by WWE as part of their talent cuts in March, and the possibility that some will appear at Slammiversary. Impact has declared that a former world champion will appear. There have been teases for Aces & Eights (Bully Ray), EC3, and Heath Slater at various points on Impact television. Join us for live coverage of Slammiversary on July 18.



