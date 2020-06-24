6/24 NJPW New Japan Cup night five results: Kazuchika Okada vs. Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano vs. Hiromu Takahashi, and Taiji Ishimori vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru in second-round matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW New Japan Cup

Streamed June 24, 2020 on New Japan World from an empty venue in Japan

1. Taiji Ishimori beat Yoshinobu Kanemaru to advance to the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

2. Tomohiro Ishii over Togi Makabe to advance to the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

3. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Ryusuke Taguchi beat Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and Douki in a six-man tag match.

4. Hiromu Takahashi beat Toru Yano via count-out to advance to the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

5. Kazuchika Okada defeated Yuji Nagata to advance to the quarterfinals of the New Japan Cup tournament.

The tournament continues on Wednesday, July 1 with Kota Ibushi vs. Taichi, Sho vs. Sanada, two additional second-round matches, and a bonus match.



