NJPW Lion’s Break Collision preview: Two matches set for tonight New Japan World show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Lion’s Break Collision series.

-Misterioso and The DKC vs. Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors

-Tom Lawlor vs. Rocky Romero

Powell’s POV: The series streams Fridays in July on the New Japan World streaming service at 9CT/10ET. The tag match has a 15-minute time limit, and the singles match has a 20-minute time limit.



