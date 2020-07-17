WWE Extreme Rules, Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Bruiser Brody, Daffney, Mike Knox, Mojo Rawley, Lacey Von Erich, Edouard Carpentier

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Extreme Rules will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features a Swamp Fight, an Eye For An Eye match, and a Bar Fight. Join me for live coverage of “The Horror Show” on Sunday night beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET. Dot Net Members will hear an audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.

-Impact Wrestling Slammiversary will be held on Saturday night and will be broadcast live from Nashville, Tennessee’s Skyway Studios. The show is headlined by Ace Austin vs. Trey vs. Eddie Edwards vs. a mystery opponent for the vacant Impact World Championship, and Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. Join John Moore for his live review as the show airs on pay-per-view and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review afterward.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be taped today in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show features AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship and final hype for Extreme Rules. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s returns to Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on Monday.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is SummerSlam in Boston, which won’t be happening. The next advertised date is September 7 in Omaha, Nebraska for Raw. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is October 7 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website, but they are taping television coming out of Slammiversary at Skyway Studios.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of June. There are no dates listed on the ROH website.

-MLW’s postponed its July events. The next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Daffney (Shannon Spruill) is 45.

-Mike Knox (Mike Hettinga) is 42.

-Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is 34.

-Lacey Von Erich (Lacey Dawn Adkisson) is 34.

-The late Edouard Carpentier (Édouard Ignacz Weiczorkiewicz) was born on July 17, 1926. He died of a heart attack at age 84 on October 30, 2010.

-Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was stabbed to death at age 42 on July 17, 1988. Brody was killed in a World Wrestling Council locker room by Jose Gonzalez, who wrestled and booked for the territory.



