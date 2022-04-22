4/21 NXT UK TV results: Gibbons’ review of Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith in a best of three falls match for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, Sam Gradwell vs. Kenny Williams in a Back Alley Brawl, and Stevie Turner vs. Emilia McKenzie

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed April 21, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock

The broadcast team was Andy Shepherd and Nigel McGuinness… Sam Gradwell entered the BT Sport Studios to start the action. Kenny Williams made his entrance but Gradwell leapt from the ring and attacked him on the entranceway.

Gradwell beat on Williams on the outside, chucking him into the barricade and apron. Gradwell grabbed a trash can but Williams fought him off and sent him into the ring steps. The camera panned to the crowd where we saw someone in a wrestling mask watching Williams. Williams sent Gradwell into the ring and the referee rang the bell.

1. Sam Gradwell vs. Kenny Williams in a Back Alley Brawl. Williams stomped on Gradwell but he sprang to his feet and rained down strikes in return. Gradwell stayed on top with a scoop slam and a backdrop. Gradwell sent Williams to the outside and over the barricade into the crowd. He dumped a trash can’s contents on Williams and then smashed it across his back. Gradwell pummeled Williams in the crowd for a bit.

Williams sent Gradwell over the barricade back to ring side. He then locked eyes with the mysterious masked man in the crowd who seemed to vanish. Williams sent Gradwell into the ring post. Williams used a fire extinguisher and then a chair to inflict pain to Gradwell’s back. Gradwell ducked when Williams attempted to hit him with a toolbox and scoop slammed him, crushing a trash can.

Gradwell set up a table on the outside but Williams racked him in the eyes. Williams used a chair on Gradwell and sent him in the ring. Gradwell fought back and sent Williams into a chair in the corner. Williams kicked the knee of Gradwell and took his belt off. But Gradwell grabbed the belt and whipped Williams. He went to suplex Williams out the ring and through the table but Williams evaded and sent him to the floor on the outside.

Williams went to the top rope but the masked man appeared again causing a distraction. Gradwell grabbed Williams and sent him through the table. Gradwell rolled Williams back into the ring and pinned him to win.

Sam Gradwell defeated Kenny Williams in a Back Alley Brawl in 9:42.

After the bell, the masked man chased Williams to the back…

Gibbons’ Opinion: I’m not sure why they called this a Back Alley Brawl when it was just a classic hardcore match. Name aside, it was a lot of fun. I do like a match decided by a single table spot. The fans were firmly on Gradwell’s side throughout but the match was all about Williams and his latest nemesis. The masked man who stalked him throughout the match is most probably Amir Jordan. But it could be a new signee or even someone from NXT 2.0 as later in the show we find out an influx of NXT 2.0 stars will be appearing in the UK.

Eddie Dennis cut a promo on Wild Boar and Mark Andrews and challenged them to a tag team match against his ‘soldiers’ Primate and T-Bone…

Stevie Turner made her entrance. Emilia McKenzie made her entrance…

2. Stevie Turner vs. Emilia McKenzie. Both jostled for the upper hand in the first few moments. McKenzie eventually took control with a hip toss, drop kick and swinging neckbreaker combo. McKenzie stayed on top with some strikes. Turner hit a pump kick to rally.

Turner controlled McKenzie with kicks, knees and a jaw lock. She came close to ending things with a side suplex. McKenzie reversed Turner’s attempted neck breaker into a German suplex. McKenzie hit her spear for the win.

Emilia McKenzie defeated Stevie Turner in 4:42.

Gibbons’ Opinion: This was a fun match between two good competitors. It looks like McKenzie is receiving a bit of a push which is good news. Given a couple of months work she could soon be built up to challenge for the main prize in the NXT UK Women’s division.

Taking of this, Isla Dawn cut a spooky vignette in which she revelled over meeting NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura for the gold in a World of Darkness match in two weeks…

A number of US stars from NXT 2.0 arrived at the BT Sport Studios including Ivy Nile, Von Wagner, and Lash Legend. It was revealed they would all be competing on future NXT UK shows…

Xia Brookside celebrated Eliza Alexander’s debut win and said she would take her turn and ‘batter’ someone next week…

It’s was revealed Ilja Dragunov and Jordan Devlin will sign a contract next week to book a NXT UK Championship match in three weeks on the 200th episode of NXT UK…

Smith and Carter made their entrance for their NXT UK Tag Team Championship shot. Moustache Mountain made their entrance to defend the gold.

3. “Moustache Mountain” Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith in a best of three falls match for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. Bate and Carter started things off with some chain wrestling. The match went back and forth with Seven and Bate coming close to winning from an assisted senton. They went for a double suplex but Smith saved Carter and the challengers hit stereo drop kicks to send Moustache Mountain out the ring.

Following more back and forth, Smith and Carter hit a series of double team moves on Seven. Smith and Carter hit the assisted moonsault to finally get the first fall (0-1).

Seven fought against a barrage of punishment from Smith and Carter. He got the hot tag to Bate who changed the momentum. Bate and Seven hit stereo Bop and Tyler Drivers. Smith kicked out from the resulting pin from Seven. Bate and Seven hit the rope-assisted lariat/ German suplex on Smith to draw level (1-1).

Smith and Carter burst back into life but despite a number of impressive double team moves couldn’t get the job done. Seven and Bate hit an assisted Burning Hammer but Carter made the save.

Seven rolled up Carter after a meeting of the minds between Smith and Carter. Seven put his feet on the ropes to score the final fall and win the match.

“Moustache Mountain” Trent Seven and Tyler Bate defeated Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith 2-1 in a best of three falls match at in 21:38 to retain the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.

Gibbons’ Opinion: Great, great match as expected. Smith and Carter continue to look better and better. Tyler Bate was noticeably disappointed at the way Seven won the final fall in this which leads me to believe the tension will continue to boil between the two. The way they lost might mean Sid Scala gives Smith and Carter one last shot, perhaps on the 200th episode of NXT UK.

This was a really exciting show that was absolutely packed with content. It feels like there’s a lot of interesting stuff ahead with the current rivalries around the titles and the new addition of the four NXT 2.0 performers.