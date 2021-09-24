MLW touts the final Opera Cup tournament first round match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman as a first round match in the Opera Cup tournament.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup opening round bout for MLW Fightland on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

Matt Cross has demanded opportunities in MLW and matchmaker Cesar Duran has granted him his wish with the international competitor officially set to compete in the 2021 Opera Cup. However, the Cleveland hybrid wrestler will be tasked with overcoming the momentum of the “Heavyweight Hustle” Calvin Tankman.

Tankman, who rumbled up the rankings in 2020-21, with an impressive half year winning streak looks to crush the competition and make history in his first outing in the Opera Cup. A major player in the making, Tankman has been training in his Indianapolis fight camp for the grueling grappling tournament as he readies to make history.

Will Cross unleash havoc on Tankman? Will Tankman’s explosive power and uncanny agility rule the ring?

Find out at FIGHTLAND on October 2nd in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. ArezWOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom LawlorBobby Fish vs. Lee MoriartyAlex Shelley vs. TJP

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • Calvin Tankman • 5150 plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, Vice TV and beIN Sports.

For more information visit mlw.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Powell’s POV: MLW previously announced Davey Richards vs. Tom Lawlor, and Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty, and Alex Shelley vs. TJP as first round tournament matches. The tournament looks really fun on paper with strong first round matches.