MLW Underground ratings for week three on Reelz, classic content episode that followed also cracked Tuesday’s top 150 cable ratings

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s MLW Underground on Reelz produced 97,000 viewers, up from last week’s 73,000 viewership total, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Underground finished with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.02 rating.

Powell’s POV: This is the best viewership count that Underground has done during its three weeks on Reelz. The demo rating matches the high mark of the series premiere. It’s worth adding that the edition of MLW programming with older content that followed the first-run show delivered 68,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating and finished 122nd in the key demo. MLW and Reelz have to be pleased by the viewership increase for the first-run show and the overall numbers for both shows. It’s worth noting that the first-run edition of Underground topped last week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS in viewership and in the ratings, as the February 16 edition of Impact delivered 92,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating.