NXT TV rating for the show featuring Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal for the NXT Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 589,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 640,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished sixteenth in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.15 rating. The February 22, 2022 edition delivered 612,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. The ratings have been delayed this week due to President’s Day on Monday. Things should get back to normal today with the expected release of the AEW Dynamite ratings this afternoon.