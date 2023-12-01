NXT broadcast team member McKenzie Mitchell released by WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
McKenzie Mitchell announced via social media that she was released by WWE on Friday.
Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for @wwenxt (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens.”https://t.co/scUFllumrY pic.twitter.com/s1YCmmTz4Z
— McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) December 1, 2023
Powell’s POV: Mitchell did really nice work as a backstage interviewer on the NXT brand. She married NXT play-by-play voice Vic Joseph in October, 2022. Mitchell previously worked for Impact Wrestling as a backstage interviewer. Here’s wishing her the best of luck in whatever she chooses to do next with her career.
