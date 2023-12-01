NXT broadcast team member McKenzie Mitchell released by WWE

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

McKenzie Mitchell announced via social media that she was released by WWE on Friday.

Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for @wwenxt (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens.”https://t.co/scUFllumrY pic.twitter.com/s1YCmmTz4Z — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) December 1, 2023

Powell’s POV: Mitchell did really nice work as a backstage interviewer on the NXT brand. She married NXT play-by-play voice Vic Joseph in October, 2022. Mitchell previously worked for Impact Wrestling as a backstage interviewer. Here’s wishing her the best of luck in whatever she chooses to do next with her career.