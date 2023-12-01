What's happening...

NXT broadcast team member McKenzie Mitchell released by WWE

December 1, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

McKenzie Mitchell announced via social media that she was released by WWE on Friday.

Powell’s POV: Mitchell did really nice work as a backstage interviewer on the NXT brand. She married NXT play-by-play voice Vic Joseph in October, 2022. Mitchell previously worked for Impact Wrestling as a backstage interviewer. Here’s wishing her the best of luck in whatever she chooses to do next with her career.

