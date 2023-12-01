12/01 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Komander vs. Gringo Loco, and Evil Uno vs. Dalton Castle in Survival of the Fittest qualifiers for the vacant ROH TV Title

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)
Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews ROH on HonorClub: Komander vs. Gringo Loco, and Evil Uno vs. Dalton Castle in Survival of the Fittest qualifiers for the vacant ROH TV Title, ROH Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Lee Johnson in a Proving Ground match, Billie Starkz vs. Marina Shafir, and more (19:32)…
Click here for the December 1 ROH on HonorClub audio review.
If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.
Be the first to comment