12/01 Robinson’s ROH on HonorClub audio review: Komander vs. Gringo Loco, and Evil Uno vs. Dalton Castle in Survival of the Fittest qualifiers for the vacant ROH TV Title

December 1, 2023

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson reviews ROH on HonorClub: Komander vs. Gringo Loco, and Evil Uno vs. Dalton Castle in Survival of the Fittest qualifiers for the vacant ROH TV Title, ROH Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Lee Johnson in a Proving Ground match, Billie Starkz vs. Marina Shafir, and more (19:32)…

