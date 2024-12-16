NXT wrestler to guest star on a CW series

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo (Joseph Ariola) is listed as a guest star for the second season of Wild Cards. The television series is police procedural that stars Vanessa Morgan, Giacomo Gianniotti, and Jason Priestly. Read more on the story at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: The Variety story lists D’Angelo as playing the part of Jaws, who is listed as “a formidable and commanding criminal mastermind.” What are the odds that Priestly brings up Jack Perry as an icebreaker with D’Angelo? The second season of series starts January 8 on CBC in Canada, while U.S. viewers have to wait until it starts February 5 on The CW.