By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the NXT television show: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair for the NXT Women’s North American Title, Grayson Waller Effect with guests Nathan Frazer and Axiom, Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne, and more (22:01)…

