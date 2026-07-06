Jey Uso’s wife files for divorce

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jey Uso’s 12-year marriage is likely coming to an end. TMZ reports that Jey’s wife, Takecia Fatu, filed for divorce, citing that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” She is seeking primary physical custody of their 12-year-old son, yet is open to joint legal custody. Takecia also requested exclusive use of their Georgia home, child and spousal support, and attorney fees. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping everything works out for the best of everyone involved, particularly their 12-year-old son, who has appeared on WWE television.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)