BodyZoi Wrestling “Mileston3” results: Vetter’s review of a tournament featuring Ricky Sosa and Trent Seven, plus Rhio vs. Priscilla Kelly vs. Amale in a three-way

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

BodyZoi Wrestling “Mileston3”

June 14, 2026, in Frameries, Belgium, at Salie Bodyzoi

Replay available via YouTube.com

This show features the quarterfinals and semifinals of an eight-man tournament. The finals did NOT take place here; I presume that is saved for the next show. This is a small, narrow room. The crowd was hot, but it’s legitimately a crowd of just 150 or so fans. We have FRENCH-only commentary, so I’m turning the volume down. Frameries is located on the southern border of Belgium, touching France.

* The eight participants in the single-elimination tournament came to the ring, featuring TNA’s Ricky Sosa, former NXT-UK star Trent Seven, and top UK star Luke Jacobs, who was Progress champion for a long run.

1. Ricky Sosa vs. Leedz Lewis in a first-round match. I just saw Leedz make his U.S. debut on July 4 for GCW in New York. He’s a talented high flyer, but he’s 5’7″, so he’s giving up nine or so inches to Sosa. The crowds are SO into Sosa’s entrances. Leedz dove through the ropes, and we’re underway! In the ring, he hit a moonsault for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor. Sosa slammed Leedz face-first on the apron. In the ring, Sosa hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. Sosa hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 2:30.

Sosa applied a full nelson. He hit a Pump Kick to the chest. Leedz hit a Sling Blade clothesline and a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 4:00. Sosa hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex. Leedz hit a jumping knee to the sternum, then a Pele Kick, then a DDT, and they were both down. Sosa hit a Poison Rana out of the corner, then a corner fadeaway stunner for a nearfall at 6:30. Leedz hit a running knee for a nearfall, then a springboard Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 8:00. Leedz hit a mid-ring huracanrana, and they traded rollups. Sosa hit a Styles Clash for a believable nearfall. He tied Leedz in a full nelson and turned it into a powerbomb for the pin. Great opener.

Ricky Sosa defeated Leedz Lewis at 9:46 to advance.

2. Amedeo vs. Erin Ordo in a first-round match. I don’t know these two. Ordo has a good look — think a bit Seth Rollins and a bit Juice Robinson. Cagematch.net shows he’s just 22. Amedeo has a thick mustache — and I know this will make some people cringe — but he looks a lot like a young Joey Ryan. Standing switches to open. Amedeo hit a huracanrana. Ordo hit some chops and kept Amedeo grounded. He hit some forearm strikes. Amedeo hit a decapitating clothesline, and they were both down at 5:00.

Amedeo hit a back suplex and an impressive standing moonsault. Ordo hit a release Dragon Suplex and a Helluva Kick. Amedeo hit a shotgun dropkick and a German Suplex. Ordo hit a running knee, then an Electric Chair drop for a believable nearfall at 7:30. Amedeo hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Two guys hopped on the apron, but Amedeo punched them. Ordo got a rollup for a nearfall. Ordo nailed a diving forearm strike, then a vicious stomp to the head for the pin. Yeah, I’m impressed, and I think the right guy won.

Erin Ordo defeated Amedeo at 9:24 to advance.

3. Luke Jacobs vs. Noe Ahukah in a first-round match. Luke is a top-tier UK star, and he has the general look and style of Bryan Danielson; he’s had a handful of matches in the U.S. I don’t know Ahukah; he’s a muscular Black man — think NXT’s Keanu Carver. They traded standing switches and tied up each other’s left arm. Luke hit a running stiff kick to the spine for a nearfall at 2:00. Ahukah hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Luke fired up and hit a series of chops and forearm strikes, then a senton. He clotheslined Ahukah to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. He hit a snap suplex on the floor at 4:00!

They got back into the ring, where Luke hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Ahukah hit a jumping knee that sent Luke to the floor. Ahukah dove through the ropes onto him at 6:00. Back in the ring, Ahukah hit a suplex, and he was fired up. He nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Ahukah flew off the ropes, but Luke caught him and applied a rear-naked choke. Jacobs hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Ahukah hit a stunner, then a springboard fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. He missed a frog splash. Jacobs immediately hit a Hidden Blade forearm strike to the back of the head, then he re-applied the rear-naked choke. Ahukah immediately tapped out. Hard-hitting action, and I’m again impressed with the newcomer.

Luke Jacobs defeated Ahukah at 9:23 to advance.

4. Trent Seven vs. Adam Frost. I don’t know Frost; he’s white with short, dark hair. He has some tattoos on his chest and ribs, and up his arms. Trent immediately tied up the left arm. He hit some chops and was in charge early on. Frost hit some armdrags. They brawled to the floor at 5:00. In the ring, Seven hit a DDT for a nearfall at 6:30. Frost hit an enzuigiri. Frost hit a Swanton Bomb on Trent as he was bent over, then a Code Red for a nearfall at 8:00.

Frost hit a pumphandle slam for a nearfall. He missed a Swanton Bomb. Seven punched him in the jaw and hit a jumping sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall. Seven snapped Frost’s fingers and hit a swinging sideslam off his shoulder for a believable nearfall. Frost hit a spin kick to the head. Seven nailed a Rainmaker-style short-arm clothesline for the pin. The last three minutes were really strong.

Trent Seven defeated Adam Frost at 10:49 to advance.

5. Pauline defeated Gema at 7:14. I skipped this one. Match times of the matches I skipped come from cagematch.net.

6. Kuro defeated Brandon Bandz at 13:10. I have seen Kuro before, and he’s fairly similar to Ricky Sosa. I skipped this one, too.

7. Rhio vs. Priscilla Kelly vs. Amale. Rhio attacked Amale as she was getting into the ring, and we’re underway! Rhio choked Amale out, and she fell to the floor. Rhio stomped on her. Rhio finally got back into the ring, and the ref called for the bell, and I started the stopwatch here. Rhio bodyslammed Kelly and hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner and a jumping knee to Priscilla’s chin. Rhio hit a suplex and a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Kelly hit a huracanrana and a basement dropkick at 1:30.

Priscilla hit a top-rope crossbody block. Rhio hit a Mark Henry-style World’s Strongest Slam at 3:00. She choked Kelly in the ropes. Rhio hit some Dragonscrew Legwhips, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Priscilla got up and hit some forearm strikes. (It doesn’t appear Amale is getting into this match!) Kelly hit a TKO uranage at 7:30. Rhio hit another Dragonscrew Legwhip, then a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. Kelly hit a German Suplex. She hit another one for a nearfall at 9:00. Rhio raked the eyes when the ref was out of position. She hit a package piledriver for the pin. Yep, Amale never re-emerged. Weird.

Rhio defeated Priscilla Kelly (and Amale?) at 10:12.

8. Daniel Akindele and Vallon Cage defeated Josh T and Nate Prince at 8:41. I skipped this one.

9. Ricky Sosa vs. Erin Ordo in a semifinal tournament match. They locked up, and Sosa backed him into a corner and applied a headlock on the mat. They traded holds on the mat. Sosa dropped him with a headbutt at 3:30. He hit an impressive Northern Lights Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall, then a Lionsault for a nearfall. Ooof, that rope was loose. Ordo fired up and hit some punches. Sosa hit a back-body drop at 7:00, and they were both down. Sosa hit a release German Suplex. He hit a jump-up Frankensteiner, then a moonsault for a nearfall, and they were both down again.

Ordo hit a Dragon Suplex and a Helluva Kick, then another. Sosa hit a powerslam at 9:30. Ordo hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees and more while standing. Sosa hit a superkick. Ordo trapped Sosa’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face. He hit another German Suplex for a nearfall at 12:00. Ordo stood behind Sosa and hit some crossface blows. Sosa hit a Styles Clash but only got a two-count! I thought that was it. Sosa hit a twisting suplex and a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin.

Ricky Sosa defeated Erin Ordo at 14:17 to advance to the finals.

10. Trent Seven vs. Luke Jacobs in a semifinal tournament match. The crowd was hot, with fans standing next to the ring and pounding on the canvas. Seven and Jacobs immediately traded forearm strikes. Seven hit a bodyslam. He got up and hit a chop that rocked Jacobs. He hit another bodyslam and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 1:30. Jacobs hit a DDT onto the ring apron, and they fought to the floor. Back in the ring, Jacobs was in charge, and he hit some chops, then a senton at 5:30.

Jacobs hit some kicks to the head as Seven was on his knees. Seven hit a DDT for a nearfall. Trent hit a swinging sideslam. They traded more chops. Seven hit a half-nelson suplex, but Jacobs hit a German Suplex. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 9:00. Trent snapped Jacobs’ fingers. Luke hit a diving forearm strike for a nearfall. Luke’s chest was raw from those chops. Seven hit another swinging sideslam off his shoulders for a nearfall at 11:00.

Seven hit a short-arm clothesline and a jumping piledriver for a nearfall. Trent hit a piledriver on the ring apron, and Jacobs collapsed to the floor. In the ring, Jacobs hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 14:00. Seven hit a top-rope swinging sideslam for a believable nearfall! Jacobs hit a standing powerbomb and a Styles Clash, and he applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Trent again snapped Jacobs’ fingers. He nailed a Burning Hammer, but Jacobs kicked out! Seven immediately hit a second Burning Hammer for the pin! Good match, but I think the wrong man won.

Trent Seven defeated Luke Jacobs at 15:54 to advance.

* Sosa came to the ring and confronted Seven. They shook hands. This crowd loved this whole event.

Final Thoughts: I thoroughly enjoyed the matches I checked out. No surprise that the three guys I knew the best — Seven, Jacobs, and Sosa — all advanced to the semifinals. Leedz is talented but undersized. I came away quite impressed with Ordo in those two matches. Rhio is arguably the top unsigned UK wrestler, man or woman. Check this out on YouTube; you can always turn down the French commentary, as I did.