AEW Dynamite rating: How did the Forbidden Door fallout show hold up against Team USA’s match in the FIFA World Cup?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 634,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was up from last week’s average of 616,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.12 rating.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Dynamite adding viewers from the prior week’s number is impressive given that the show had stiff competition from Team USA’s FIFA World Cup match, which averaged a whopping 28.997 million viewers for Fox. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 592,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, on July 2, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 584,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Dynamite 300.